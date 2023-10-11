Nerf Halo Needler Blaster Is 36% Off For Prime Day Part 2

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

During the Pulse Con 2021 event, Hasbro unveiled a new Nerf baster based on the iconic Needler from the Halo video game series. A Microshots version of the Needler was launched previously, but the new version joins their LMTD line alongside premium blasters like the Aliens 35 Anniversary M41-A Blaster and The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster. Fast forward to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event for 2023, and the Nert Needler is on sale here on Amazon for $69.99 (36% off), a price that matches an all-time low. You can find additional Prime Day Part 2 deals on Nerf blasters right here on Amazon until the end of the day today, October 11th.

If you are unfamiliar, Nerf's LMTD line is focused on delivering high-end blasters based on iconic weapons from popular movies and video games. Needless to say, few video game weapons are more iconic than Halo's Needler. Features of the new battery-operated blaster (6AA) include a 10-dart Nerf Elite drum, flexible needles that light up when you grip the handle. When you fire the darts, the needles will go dark to simulate the weapon in the game.

On a related note, Microsoft released a 24 Volt Halo Warthog Ride-On over the holiday season last year, and you can order it here at Walmart (exclusive) for $498. It's every Halo fan's dream come true, but only the smallest fans will be able to truly enjoy it.

The Warthog has a top speed of 9 m.p.h, a rotating Gauss Cannon with lights, engine start up and blaster sounds, "The Weapon" voice commands, 3 modes (Full Health, Caution, and Critical) removable fuel tanks, a laser cannon that rotates 30 degrees, working headlights, rugged terrain wheels, and room for two. The laser blaster is even part of a Laser Tag system that includes a Laser Tag vest.