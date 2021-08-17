Nerf LMTD Aliens 35 Anniversary M41-A Blaster Is up for Pre-Order

James Cameron's Aliens hit theaters on July 18th, 1986, which means that the iconic science fiction horror film recently celebrated its 35th anniversary. Hasbro has a belated birthday present for fans in the form of the Nerf LMTD Aliens M41-A Pulse Blaster.

The blaster is inspired by the M41A used by the Colonial Marine Corps in the film. It's capable of firing two different kinds of darts - 10 Nerf Elite Darts for fully motorized rapid fire or 3 Mega Darts via pump action. It also features a LCD dart counter and sound effects from the M41-A when the trigger is pulled. To top it all off, the Aliens blaster comes in packaged in an awesome Colonial Marine Corps-style crate design.

Pre-orders for the Nerf LMTD Nerf LMTD Aliens M41-A Pulse Blaster are live here at GameStop now priced at $94.99 with free shipping. Unfortunately, the release date is set for October 1st, 2022, so you'll have to be patient. You'll want to lock one down sooner rather than later though, because it's going to be popular (you won't be charged until it ships).

In other Alien news, a television series from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley that's based on the franchise is set to air on FX at some point in 2023. Details are scarce at the moment, but FX Networks president John Landgraf recently gave an update on the series, noting that Ridley Scott and James Cameron will be involved as producers and that the show will remain "grounded" while also exploring new ideas.

“I think it was very conscious the fact that there’s a cinematic universe, and that while it has some flexibility, that the aesthetic that was established by Ridley Scott and continued by James Cameron is a part of that universe." That said, Landgraf notes "I think you’ll see some inventiveness and some originality that is uniquely Noah.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.