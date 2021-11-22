Nerf’s First Minecraft Blasters Are On Sale Now

Following a successful partnership with Fortnite, Nerf has set its sights on another huge video game franchise – Minecraft. Indeed, a new line of real-life blasters inspired by items found in Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons have launched, and we have all of the details right here.

The first wave of Minecraft Nerf Blasers includes the Minecraft Pillager’s Crossbow and the Minecraft Dungeons Stormlander, which are both available to order now here at Walmart. Also available to preorder are a collection of Nerf MicroShots featuring the Minecraft Ender Dragon, Minecraft Ghast, and Minecraft Guardian. The official details for each blaster can be found below.

NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT ENDER DRAGON ($10.99) Blast into big fun with this mini-size NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT ENDER DRAGON dart blaster that captures the look of the DRAGON MOB from the MINECRAFT video games! The compact size makes it easy to carry and fun for all your indoor and outdoor NERF battles. This single-shot NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT blaster fires 1 dart at a time and is quick and easy to use. Load 1 dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the priming handle, and press the button to fire. It’s a great addition to NERF and MINECRAFT collections and the perfect gift for MINECRAFT fans and NERF players! Includes 2 Official NERF ELITE foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality. Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Also look for NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT GUARDIAN and GHAST MOB designs (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for preorder now exclusively at Walmart, then in Spring 2022 will be available at most major toy retailers nationwide.

NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT GHAST ($10.99): Blast into big fun with this mini-size NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT GHAST dart blaster that captures the look of the GHAST MOB from the MINECRAFT video games! The compact size makes it easy to carry and fun for all your indoor and outdoor NERF battles. This single-shot NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT blaster fires 1 dart at a time and is quick and easy to use. Load 1 dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the priming handle, and press the button to fire. It’s a great addition to NERF and MINECRAFT collections and the perfect gift for MINECRAFT fans and NERF players! Includes 2 Official NERF ELITE foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality. Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Also look for NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT GUARDIAN and ENDER DRAGON MOB designs (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for preorder now exclusively at Walmart, then in Spring 2022 will be available at most major toy retailers nationwide.

NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT GUARDIAN ($10.99): Blast into big fun with this mini-size NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT GUARDIAN dart blaster that captures the look of the GUARDIAN MOB from the MINECRAFT video games! The compact size makes it easy to carry and fun for all your indoor and outdoor NERF battles. This single-shot NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT blaster fires 1 dart at a time and is quick and easy to use. Load 1 dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the priming handle, and press the button to fire. It’s a great addition to NERF and MINECRAFT collections and the perfect gift for MINECRAFT fans and NERF players! Includes 2 Official NERF ELITE foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality. Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Also look for NERF MICROSHOTS MINECRAFT GHAST and ENDER DRAGON MOB designs (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for preorder now exclusively at Walmart, then in Spring 2022 will be available at most major toy retailers nationwide.

NERF MINECRAFT PILLAGER’S CROSSBOW ($26.49): NERF and MINECRAFT combine to create distinctive blasters for your NERF battles! The NERF MINECRAFT PILLAGER’S CROSSBOW takes its inspiration from the popular game, MINECRAFT. Take on targets with this dart-blasting CROSSBOW and experience real CROSSBOW action. Pull the priming lever to draw back the CROSSBOW’S string, then press the button to fire 1 dart. The CROSSBOW has 3 front-loading barrels, so you can unleash 3 darts in a row. The NERF MINECRAFT CROSSBOW includes 3 Official NERF ELITE foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality, and are great for indoor and outdoor NERF battles. Eyewear recommended (not included). Includes: bow, bow arms, 3 darts, and instructions. Available for purchase now exclusively at Walmart, then in Spring 2022 will be available at most major toy retailers nationwide.

NERF MINECRAFT STORMLANDER ($20.99): NERF and MINECRAFT combine to create distinctive blasters that change the look of battle! The NERF MINECRAFT STORMLANDER HAMMER takes its inspiration from MINECRAFT: DUNGEONS, capturing the look of the HAMMER from the popular video game. This dart-blasting HAMMER holds 3 NERF ELITE darts and unleashes them 1 at a time. Load 3 darts in the front of the hammer, pull the priming handle, and press the button to fire 1 dart. The NERF MINECRAFT STORMLANDER HAMMER includes 3 Official NERF ELITE foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality, and are great for indoor and outdoor NERF battles. Eyewear recommended (not included). Available for purchase now exclusively at Walmart, then in Spring 2022 will be available at most major toy retailers nationwide.

“Minecraft inspires and values creative and imaginative play, much like the NERF brand, and we can’t wait for fans worldwide to get their hands on this exciting collaboration,” says Adam Kleinman, SVP & General Manager of NERF. “Partnering with a gaming giant like Minecraft lets us expand on the infinite fun of the game in the real world with active, adventurous battles NERF is known for.”