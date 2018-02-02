NES Classic Edition In-Stock at GameStop

While everyone is looking for a SNES Classic Edition, you might have a chance to sneak in and grab the still-hot NES Classic Edition while its in stock at GameStop. You can find Nintendo’s adorable 8-bit console revival right here. Keep in mind that this version is refurbished, so someone had it before you, but this is likely the only chance you’re going to have to score one of these bad boys any time in the near future.

These have been going in and out of stock on GameStop with some regularity this morning, so if it shows up as out of stock for you right when you click, it may be worth refreshing a time or two; it may even be worth coming back in an hour or two, or at regular intervals, to see if you can catch it while it’s in stock. We know it sounds like an unnecessary amount of work, but hey, it beats driving out to the store, right?

Since it’s been a while, you may have forgotten how amazing this little machine is. For about $60, you’re getting an incredible miniature replica of the original Nintendo Entertainment System, which comes packed and pre-loaded with 30 of the best games to ever grace the system. Among the games included are Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Donkey Kong, PAC-MAN, Final Fantasy, Kirby’s Adventure, Punch-Out, and more!

This is the perfect gift for gamers old and young. If you’re in need of the perfect stocking stuffer, look no further! If you can’t manage to snag one today, be sure to call around and check your local brick-and-mortar retailers. Nintendo vowed that it would do its best to supply as many of these systems as it can, and there’s a good chance a few are still sitting on store shelves.