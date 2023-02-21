Classic NES Games Now Just $5

The Nintendo Entertainment System played host to a number of classic games, but these days they can be hard to come by for a reasonable price. Capcom's Disney Afternoon Collection offers six games that originally launched on the NES: DuckTales, DuckTales 2, Darkwing Duck, Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, and TaleSpin. While the collection has been available for some time now, it's currently discounted to just $4.99 on PlayStation 4, down from its normal $19.99. That's a cheap asking price for a handful of classics!

First released back in 2017, Disney Afternoon Collection was developed by Digital Eclipse. More recently, the studio has worked on well-received compilations such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection. As with those collections, Disney Afternoon Collection players can expect to find some extras, including an art gallery. Games from the NES era could be a bit unforgiving, so buyers will be happy to know that the collection also includes save states and a rewind feature.

Out of all the games in the collection, DuckTales is probably the best! Released in 1989, the game is often regarded as one of the best titles on the NES. It's rare to see a licensed game receive that level of praise, but the game's memorable locations and excellent music have made is a fan favorite for several decades.

Readers interested in purchasing Disney Afternoon Collection on the PlayStation Store can do so right here. Unfortunately, this deal seems to be exclusive to PlayStation owners, as the Microsoft Store and Steam currently have the collection priced at $19.99. While this would seem to be a perfect fit for Switch, for some reason, Disney Afternoon Collection has never been made available on the system. It's pretty strange that a collection of games that originated on a Nintendo console remains exclusive to other platforms, but maybe it will end up released at some point. For now, fans will just have to look on jealously!

