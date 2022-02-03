New Archie Variant Cover Features an Incredible NES Homage

Next month, Archie Comics will release Betty & Veronica Friends Forever Power-Ups, a gaming-themed special. The standard cover for the issue features Betty and Veronica doing their best Mario and Luigi impressions, and the issue is getting some cool variant covers, as well. One variant features Betty as Cammy from Street Fighter, while another has Veronica dressed as Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft. However, the very best one might be a variant featuring Veronica wielding the NES Power Glove! The variant cover is drawn by Dan Parent, and it also offers a loving tribute to George Perez’s Infinity Gauntlet #1 cover.

An image of the variant cover can be found embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with the Power Glove, it’s one of the most infamous peripherals released for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The item got a ton of hype when it appeared in the movie The Wizard, but in reality, it didn’t work very well. It also didn’t help that there were very few games that actually took advantage of its abilities. As a result, the Power Glove has become something of a punchline among retro video game fans over the last 30 years. In fact, the peripheral recently appeared in the movie 8-Bit Christmas, and its crummy quality even played a role in the narrative!

While the Power Glove might not have worked very well, its design still has an iconic quality to it. Putting it in a tribute to Infinity Gauntlet #1 is a stroke of genius, quite frankly. Unfortunately, the cover is only available from Virginia Comic Con’s official website, where copies are limited to just 250 units. The issue is priced at $29.99, and the website states that quantities are expect to sell out very fast. Fans of the Power Glove, or the NES era, will definitely want to scoop this one up as soon as possible! Readers interested in finding out more information can do so right here.

