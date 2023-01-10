Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet

As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!

More than 30 years after their release, Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade games still hold a special place in the hearts of many gamers. It remains to be seen whether Shredder's Revenge will have that kind of longevity, but the game received great reviews on its release last year. ComicBook.com's official review of the Nintendo Switch version gave the game a score of 4.5 out of 5. As the writer of that review, I said "Shredder's Revenge is over too quickly, but TMNT fans will be grinning from ear to ear right until the credits roll." Hopefully the Netflix version is every bit as enjoyable!

While Shredder's Revenge has been made available on a number of platforms thus far, the game has not technically been released on iOS or Android devices. For fans of the TMNT property that have been waiting on a mobile release, options are fairly limited. Last year, Xbox Game Pass added Shredder's Revenge with touch screen controls for mobile play through Cloud Gaming. Of course, Netflix has a lot more subscribers than Xbox Game Pass, so this release should make the game accessible to a much bigger audience!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Netflix, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game, including our review, right here.

