Floor Is Lava: Bingers Love Netflix's New Gameshow

"Floor Is Lava" is something we've all played at one point or another in our lives. You know the game — hopping from one piece of furniture to the next until you fall off or a parent walks briskly into the living room to scold you, inevitably grounding you for a week from your after-school snack of Dunkaoos and Capri Sun. Now, Netflix has turned the concept of the childhood game into a full-blown gameshow. After it debuted Friday, fans have quickly fallen in love with the nostalgia-fueled series.

Following a format similar to the childhood game, competitors have to hop from one item to the next without falling off into the lava. Sure, it's not real lava — but it is red-colored something, so good enough. Luckily for the streaming giant, the show is on the verge of becoming a full-blown viral sensation and fans can't get enough of it.

See what they're saying about Floor Is Lava below:

Floor Is Lava is now streaming on Netflix.

What have you thought of the latest Netflix gameshow? Let know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

