Floor Is Lava: Bingers Love Netflix's New Gameshow
"Floor Is Lava" is something we've all played at one point or another in our lives. You know the game — hopping from one piece of furniture to the next until you fall off or a parent walks briskly into the living room to scold you, inevitably grounding you for a week from your after-school snack of Dunkaoos and Capri Sun. Now, Netflix has turned the concept of the childhood game into a full-blown gameshow. After it debuted Friday, fans have quickly fallen in love with the nostalgia-fueled series.
Following a format similar to the childhood game, competitors have to hop from one item to the next without falling off into the lava. Sure, it's not real lava — but it is red-colored something, so good enough. Luckily for the streaming giant, the show is on the verge of becoming a full-blown viral sensation and fans can't get enough of it.
See what they're saying about Floor Is Lava below:
New Favorite Thing
prevnext
My new favorite thing to watch is #FloorIsLava on @netflix the commentator has me rolling!! 😂🤣😂— Myles Payne (@KiiingMyles) June 20, 2020
Hidden Temple Vibes
prevnext
The Floor is Lava is really giving me Legends of the Hidden Temples vibes though 🤔— Chass 💕 (@Chasity_XoXo) June 20, 2020
So Much Fun
prevnext
The Floor is Lava on Netflix looks like so much fun lol— Adrienneeeee (@withlove_316) June 20, 2020
I Live for It
prevnext
They made a show on Netflix called The Floor is Lava and this is the type of stupid shit I live for😭— morg (@MorganKnobel) June 20, 2020
Pure Joy
prevnext
Watching @RutledgeWood host #FloorIsLava on @netflix is pure joy. Watch it right now. It’s ridiculous.— Ray Wert (@raywert) June 20, 2020
Somebody Needs a Raise
prevnext
Whoever came up with "The Floor is Lava" on @NetflixUK needs more money ASAP and we need to see this in UK/IRE cos honestly this is the kinda telly I wanna watch and really, TAKE PART IN! Also, some craic watching people face plant lava.. alot 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AmJdt6u5Rj— ElRyan 🍀 (@ElRyaner) June 19, 2020
Praise Be to Netflix
prevnext
In these horrible times can we appreciate the fact Netflix made a TV show based on the Floor Is Lava pic.twitter.com/1EnDoJndPk— Karl (@Karls1987) June 19, 2020
We Stan
prevnext
So we've become The Floor is Lava on @netflix fans. I'm not usually into the genre but this show really does it for me. And the kids. And the wife.— Test Track Single Rider Line Enthusiast (@EpTrackTestCot) June 19, 2020
#Sarcasm
prevnext
OMG NETFLIX MADE THE FLOOR IS LAVA INTO A REALITY SHOW!
I’M NOT EXCITED AT ALL! 😊 NOT UNREASONABLY EXCITED AT ALL!— Lady Taylor Renee Tyus (@TayRenee3) June 19, 2020
Practice Makes Perfect
Just spent the last few minutes jumping from one couch to the other because of @netflix 's the floor is lava! 🤣 I would probably be the first to fall into the lava if ever I join.😂😂😂— ☀️Reese☀️ (@Reezeycup) June 19, 2020
*****0comments
Floor Is Lava is now streaming on Netflix.
What have you thought of the latest Netflix gameshow? Let know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.