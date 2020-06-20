Floor Is Lava: Bingers Love Netflix's New Gameshow

"Floor Is Lava" is something we've all played at one point or another in our lives. You know the game — hopping from one piece of furniture to the next until you fall off or a parent walks briskly into the living room to scold you, inevitably grounding you for a week from your after-school snack of Dunkaoos and Capri Sun. Now, Netflix has turned the concept of the childhood game into a full-blown gameshow. After it debuted Friday, fans have quickly fallen in love with the nostalgia-fueled series.

Following a format similar to the childhood game, competitors have to hop from one item to the next without falling off into the lava. Sure, it's not real lava — but it is red-colored something, so good enough. Luckily for the streaming giant, the show is on the verge of becoming a full-blown viral sensation and fans can't get enough of it.

See what they're saying about Floor Is Lava below: