Netflix Confirms It's Exploring Cloud Gaming Options Following Stadia Shutdown

Netflix is exploring the possibility of a cloud gaming option following the shutdown of Google Stadia. Cloud gaming is growing more and more prevelant as big tech companies try to figure out how to get these massive games to a bigger audience. On paper, cloud gaming could make it a much more reasonably priced hobby. As it stands, you need a $500 console or a PC which can be even more expensive and range into the thousands depending on how you buy/build it. Then the games cost $60 – $70 and you need the time to be able to play them. Cloud gaming allows you to stream games to your device just like you would stream a movie via Netflix. As of right now, it's still in its infancy as a concept and is getting better with time.

In 2021, Netflix opted to enter the gaming space by including mobile games at no extra cost to subscription plans. Although it hasn't been widely used, Netflix is considering bigger things for its gaming efforts. Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt, Netflix's VP of gaming Mike Verdu confirmed that the company is "seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering." As of right now, Verdu doesn't want to overtake the console space, but hopes to use it to bring additional value to Netflix.

"It's a value add. We're not asking you to subscribe as a console replacement," Verdu said. "It's a completely different business model. The hope is over time that it just becomes this very natural way to play games wherever you are."

Verdu also spoke positively about the concept of Google Stadia, praising its technical features, but believes it fell apart due to the business model. As of right now, it's unclear what Netflix's cloud gaming service could look like or what games would even be on it. It sounds like it's still something the company is figuring out, so if it does happen, it could be a while before it materializes.

