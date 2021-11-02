Netflix Games Now Rolling Out Globally

Update: A Netflix representative has clarified the timing of the rollout plans for the games. Netflix games will be available for members with Android devices via the Google App Store starting on November 2nd at 10 a.m. PT. On November 3rd, Netflix’s games will be available through the Netflix app at 10 a.m. PT.

Original: Netflix will begin rolling out games to the streaming platform’s mobile app starting this week, the company announced on Tuesday. The announcement follows more than one expansion and regional tests of Netflix’s new gaming endeavors over the past couple of months. The company cautioned in its announcement from this week that this is just the early days of the gaming rollout but reassured people that those with Netflix subscriptions will be able to take part without any extra ads or fees.

An announcement from the Netflix Geeked Twitter account and other socials confirmed the wider release date for games on the mobile Netflix app. Those games were already available elsewhere depending on what region you’re in, but for everyone else who hasn’t been able to try them out yet, you’ll soon have the chance to do so, assuming you’ve got an active Netflix subscription.

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1455580571959054341

There was a slight discrepancy noted between the dates given in the announcement above and the associated blog post on the Netflix site, however. The tweet says these games will start rolling out onto the platform starting tomorrow – so Wednesday – while the blog says it’ll happen today on Tuesday. The blog also provided some info on some of the games that’ll be available as well as the creators who made those games.

“Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop),” Netflix’s Mike Verdu, the VP of Game Development, said in the blog. “Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone.”

For now, the mobile games will first be available on Android devices. To access them, all you have to do is log into your Android mobile device and hop onto the Netflix app which should have a dedicated row of games to be downloaded. Some will be available for offline play while others will require active Internet connections. The blog post did not mention iOS devices.

Netflix recently teased games based on the works of Roald Dahl after acquiring the rights to adapt the creator’s projects into different mediums. The company also acquired its first video game studio to assist with the development of games for its platform.