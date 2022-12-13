New Netflix Free Game Is Very Divisive

Netflix has today added a new title to its catalog of free video games that has previously proven to be quite divisive. Over the better part of the past year, Netflix has slowly been adding a number of games to its service that subscribers can freely access as part of their membership. And while titles like Into the Breach, Spiritfarer, Poinpy, and Immortality have already proven to be quite popular, today's new addition might be a bit more controversial.

As of today, Annapurna Interactive's 12 Minutes has made its way to Netflix. First released in 2021 on Xbox and PC, 12 Minutes is developed by Luis Antonio and follows the story of a man who is stuck in a time loop. Over the course of the experience, players must continue replaying this loop in order to find a way to break out of it. The game also happens to feature famous film stars such as Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe, and James McAvoy.

While 12 Minutes sounds incredibly compelling on paper, the game has received a pretty mixed response from both critics and fans alike over the past year. Despite featuring a number of interesting gameplay ideas, the thing that has torn players down the middle with 12 Minutes is its story. Although some found the narrative to be great from start to finish, others have expressed that the story falls apart in its final hours. Still, regardless of how 12 Minutes has been received, it's great to see that the title is now more easily accessible here on Netflix.

If you'd like to learn more about Netflix's latest game, you can find a more thorough description attached below.

"Twelve Minutes is a real-time top-down interactive thriller with an accessible click and drag interface. Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.

What should be a romantic evening with your wife turns into a nightmare when a police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder and beats you to death... Only for you to find yourself immediately returned to the exact moment you opened the front door, stuck in a twelve-minute time loop, doomed to relive the same terror again and again... Unless you can find a way to use the knowledge of what's coming to change the outcome and break the loop.

Twelve Minutes blends the dream-like tension of The Shining with the claustrophobia of Rear Window and the fragmented structure of Memento."