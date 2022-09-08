Netflix Surprise Launches New Game

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix has increasingly been adding video games to its subscription service. Anyone that subscribes to Netflix also has access to 27 different mobile games right now on iOS and Android devices. Well, they did, until today, as Netflix has launched another new mobile game as part of its service today called Lucky Luna.

The video game itself should not be much of a surprise to those that have been paying attention to the video games Netflix has been adding. Lucky Luna was initially revealed as coming to Netflix earlier this year during Geeked Week. The title is a vertically scrolling platformer from developer Snowman in collaboration with Nacho B. It's inspired by the Japanese folktale The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. You can check out what Lucky Luna looks like in action in the trailer embedded below:

"Lucky Luna is a vertically scrolling, pixel art platformer that features our silent, masked heroine Luna," the official description of the new video game from Netflix reads. "This adventure takes place in a variety of ancient, magical ruins where Luna must navigate deadly traps and obstacles while collecting pearls and clues to help her unlock the mysteries of her past. The core design tenant revolves around a novel swipe mechanic and the lack of a jump button."

As noted above, Lucky Luna is now available as part of a Netflix subscription on mobile. It's on iOS and Android both. More generally, games on Netflix are available globally on both Android and iOS devices with players being able to find the various games in their respective application storefronts to download in addition to the Netflix app itself. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

