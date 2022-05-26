Netflix Reveals Geeked Week 2022 Schedule Highlighting The Sandman, Stranger Things and More

Netflix Geeked Week finally rolled out their schedule for 2022. The Sandman, Stranger Things, and the other headliners are all here. If you have a favorite series on the streaming platform, it's probably represented on one of the days. The Umbrella Academy just revealed the poster for the upcoming season. People are wondering what Netflix is going to bring to the Resident Evil Franchise. The Gray Man sees Chris Evans in a darker light than usual. And animation is going to have a massive day in the sun with fan favorites like Sonic Prime, The Dragon Prince, and Arcane! Check out the entire schedule down below with some words form the streamer.

"Netflix Geeked, Netflix's home for all things genre entertainment, is prepping for our second annual Geeked Week and we're going all out for this year's festivities," a statement reads. "Geeked Week 2022 is a free five-day virtual event celebrating Netflix's genre series, films, and games that runs June 6-10 across all your favorite platforms. You can expect tons of exclusive news, new trailers, celebrity appearances and so much more. Here's everything you need to know so you don't miss a thing."

are you ready to get Geeked? drop what you’re most excited to see in the comments 👇👇 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3RAheOnI5d — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 26, 2022

Are you psyched for Geeked Week? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the entire rundown right here: