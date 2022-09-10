Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft

Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.

Beginning in 2023, Ubisoft is set to begin bringing these three new games in question to Netflix. The first game that will arrive will be that of Valiant Hearts 2, which is a sequel to 2014 story-driven title that was released by Ubisoft. This follow-up, which is set to arrive on Netflix in January 2023, is being developed by the same core team as the original experience. Further details behind Valiant Hearts 2 haven't been given, but considering that the first game went on to be a fan-favorite, this announcement is one that likely excites man.

The second Ubisoft game that will be coming to Netflix is entitled Mighty Quest. The title is described as a "roguelite-inspired hack-and-slash adventure." Unlike Valiant Hearts 2, a more specified release window for Mighty Quest has yet to be given outside of 2023.

Lastly, and most notably, Ubisoft is also working on a mobile game tied to the Assassin's Creed franchise that will come to Netflix down the road. Details on this project are incredibly sparse, but the game seems to be coming about in tandem with the live-action TV series based on Assassin's Creed that is also in the work at Netflix. No launch window for this Assassin's Creed title has been given just yet, but it's a pretty major pull for Netflix to land a new entry in this series exclusively on its own platform.

