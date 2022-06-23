Netflix Is Adding Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Game in July

Netflix is officially set to add the critically acclaimed 2018 video game Into the Breach to its growing catalog of video games available through its subscription on mobile devices on July 19th. It gets even better, however, as in addition to being free to Netflix subscribers, Into the Breach developer Subset Games has also announced a free Advanced Edition update releasing the same day across all platforms with new mechs, weapons, and more.

If you are not familiar, Into the Breach is basically a sci-fi video game where players have to try and stop the end of the world using mechs and pilots on a small tactical grid. If they fail or succeed, a new playthrough can be started where they then jump to another world to begin the mission all over again. More specifically, the Advanced Edition update to Into the Breach will add five new squads of mechs, nearly 40 new weapons, more enemies, bosses, and challenges, and pilot abilities. It looks to be a substantial chunk of new content, and Subset Games will be revealed more about all of the above in the coming weeks.

The award winning turn-based strategy game INTO THE BREACH is on its way to Netflix. Jump in the mech and take on the Vek, July 19th. pic.twitter.com/0gvvst7Wcc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 23, 2022

It is worth noting that while this will mark the mobile launch of Into the Breach, it will be exclusive to Netflix subscribers. Anyone downloading from the Play Store on Android or App Store on iOS will need to link their Netflix account in order to play. As of right now, Subset Games describes the mobile release as "available only to Netflix subscribers at this time," so there is always the possibility of a full release without the Netflix requirement in the future, but anyone wanting to play it immediately at launch will need to do so through Netflix.

As noted above, Into the Breach is set to release on Netflix on July 19th alongside the beefy Advanced Edition update, which will be a free update on all platforms including Netflix. A physical version on Nintendo Switch will also release later this year and is available to pre-order via Fangamer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's gaming push right here.

What do you think of Into the Breach coming to Netflix next month? Are you excited to check out the free Advanced Edition update for the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!