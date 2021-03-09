Netflix Loses Two Popular Nintendo Shows

✖

It seems that a pair of cartoons featuring Nintendo's Super Mario family are no longer available on Netflix: The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World. Loosely based on the beloved NES and SNES games, the two shows follow the exploits of Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Toadstool as they battle it out with King Koopa and the Koopalings. The timing is unfortunate for those looking to enjoy some festivities ahead of Mario Day, but fans will be happy to know that The Super Mario Bros. Super Show remains available on the service as of this writing.

Some outlets have mistakenly claimed that The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World will be removed on March 31st, but both shows seem to be gone from Netflix as of this writing. March 31st also happens to be the same day that some games will no longer be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Nintendo has listed that date as the final chance that players will have to purchase the digital version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and the last day that Super Mario Bros. 35 will be available. Those games were always meant to be limited-time releases however, and it doesn't seem that there's any actual connection between the removals.

The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World are often lumped together with The Super Mario Bros. Super Show, but there are a number of differences between them. Notably, Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World featured mostly new voice casts, and ditched the live-action segments that were tied to the Super Show. Both cartoons also introduced new elements based on their respective games, while Super Show was loosely based on Super Mario Bros. 2.

While this news is no doubt disappointing for some Netflix users, Paramount+ subscribers will be happy to know that both cartoons are currently available on that service! That should give Nintendo fans some extra incentive to check out Paramount+. The streaming service also has Console Wars, a documentary detailing the conflict between Nintendo and Sega throughout the '90s. As such, Paramount+ subscribers have multiple options to enjoy '90s Nintendo goodness!

