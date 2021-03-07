Select Mario Nintendo Switch Games Discounted This week

✖

In honor of Mario Day, a number of different retailers are offering Nintendo Switch games featuring the mustachioed mascot and friends at discounted prices over the next few days. Wednesday March 10th (Mar10 as Nintendo likes to stylize it) is the big day, but the sales will last all week at most retailers. For new Nintendo Switch owners or those that just haven't had the opportunity to check out these games, this is the best time to do so, and the deals are some of the best these games have ever seen! During the promotion, the following games can be found on sale for $38.99 at Best Buy, eShop, Amazon, and Target:

Mario Tennis Aces

Super Mario Maker

Luigi's Mansion 3

Super Mario Party

In addition to those games, Walmart is offering discounts on the following titles:

Yoshi's Crafted World ($38.88)

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe ($38.88)

Super Mario Odyssey ($38.88)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars ($49.99)

The games above can be found in both digital and physical options. For the most part, the games above have been well-reviewed, so there's some strong quality to be found during this sale (ComicBook.com's review for Super Mario 3D All-Stars can be found right here). There's also a really good variety, too. Fans of 2D Mario games will want to check out Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe or Super Mario Maker 2. Those that prefer the character's adventures in 3D will definitely want to try Super Mario Odyssey or Super Mario 3D All-Stars. There are also options for those looking for multiplayer fun, and there are even solo offerings for Mario family characters like Yoshi and Luigi.

Last but not least, Mario fans will be able to find merchandise on sale this week, as well! Nintendo's online store has a number of discounted clothing options from the Mario 35th anniversary collection, including hats, t-shirts, and pins. Meanwhile, Target has discounts on Mario toys. These include the Deluxe Boo Mansion playset from Jakks Pacific ($5 off), as well as 10% off Mario Kart Hot Wheels toys and $10 off the compatible Mario Circuit track set.

Do you plan on taking advantage of this week's Mar10 Day discounts? Which games or accessories do you plan on snagging on sale? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

