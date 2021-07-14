Netflix Planning to Offer Video Games

✖

It seems that Netflix is planning to move into video games! According to Bloomberg, Netflix has hired Mike Verdu as vice president of game development. Verdu has previously worked at Electronic Arts, and with Facebook as the vice president working with developers for the Oculus team. At this time, additional details are limited, but Netflix has previously indicated its desire to expand into the world of video game streaming. The company has dabbled in interactive offerings like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, but Verdu's hiring shows that the company has much bigger video game plans for the future.

Video game streaming has attracted significant attention from a lot of companies over the last few years. It's hard to say whether or not Netflix will be able to succeed, but the company has a subscriber base that could help, where options like Google Stadia have been struggling.

This story is developing.