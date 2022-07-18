Netflix's Resident Evil Season 2 to Feature Major Game Character

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series officially launched late last week and has earned fairly significant praise from critics. It's got zombies, drama, suspense, and more, but one thing it doesn't have a ton of is explicit appearances from many characters from the video game franchise it adapts despite a number of Easter eggs. That said, showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed at least one character that will definitely be showing up should the adaptation receive a second-season pickup.

Warning: there be spoilers for the first season of Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series below.

At the very end of the first season of Resident Evil, Jade Wesker (Tamara Smart) is given a slip of paper by Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) as she and her sister Billie (Siena Agudong) escape Umbrella's headquarters with Bert (also Lance Reddick) back in 2022. The implication is that the slip of paper has the name of someone the group should seek out in order to help them. When Jade opens the piece of paper in one of the final scenes of the show, it is revealed that the name "Ada Wong" is written on it.

Ada Wong, of course, is a fan-favorite character from the video game series that was first introduced in Resident Evil 2. Famously, she's a spy and covert operative often involved in working against Umbrella. According to a recent interview with Dabb from Screen Rant, this isn't just a throwaway tease. Should the series get a Season 2 from Netflix, Dabb confirmed that Wong would "100%" appear in the second season.

As noted above, Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series is now available on the streaming platform. Netflix has yet to officially announce whether it has been renewed for another season. The show stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner/executive producer/writer with Mary Leah Sutton as executive producer/writer. Further executive producers include Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Constantin Film's CEO, Martin Moszkowicz, also serves as a producer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new Resident Evil series right here.

What do you think about Ada Wong definitely showing up in the second season? Have you been able to watch through the first season of Resident Evil yet?