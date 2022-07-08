Netflix's Resident Evil Soundtrack Release Revealed

The upcoming live-action Resident Evil series at Netflix is set to release on July 14th, but that's not all that is set to release that week. It has now been announced that Milan Records will release the soundtrack to Netflix's Resident Evil series on the following day, July 15th. The soundtrack features music by composer Gregory Reveret as well as an original song, "My Heart Has Teeth," by deadmau5 featuring vocals by Skylar Grey.

In addition to the reveal that the soundtrack will release on July 15th, the lead single to the album and main theme for the series, "Venus Flytrap," has been released. The main theme includes drums recorded by The Goo Goo Dolls' Craig Macintyre. You can listen to the first single for yourself embedded below:

The first taste of Gregory Reveret's action-packed score for @Netflix's new #ResidentEvil series is out today!



Take a listen to "Venus Flytrap" ahead of the series premiere July 14: https://t.co/bxBARYIG1d



Full soundtrack featuring an new track by @deadmau5 out next week 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4cccj3Iqz4 — Milan Records (@MilanRecLabel) July 8, 2022

"I wanted to explore and push the boundaries from the earlier sounds of the franchise while delivering a fun, action-packed score that would give fans something they could really enjoy and have fun with," said Reveret as part of the announcement. "The thematic material needed to be bold, to really serve as a continuous thread between the two timelines in the story. I bought this obscure lab/test-equipment that was originally used in NASA laboratories and is not really supposed to make music, but it sounds really interesting and alive. It gave the music a cool industrial edge and eventually became a main feature of the score. Much of the story is based in my hometown of Cape Town, South Africa, so I also worked with local musicians and recorded a South African orchestra, which is something I'm very proud of."

You can check out the full tracklist for the upcoming Resident Evil soundtrack below:

"Sea of Zeroes" "Plague from God" "The Doberman" "What is Happening" "Evelyn's Plan" "Lab Search" "My Son is Dead" "Venus Flytrap (Main Theme)" "Meet Bert" "Humvee Chase" "Don't Eat Cats" "Home Safe" "Lickers Attack" "Final Battle" "My Heart Has Teeth" – deadmau5 featuring Skylar Grey

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures," the official logline for Netflix's Resident Evil series reads. "In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

As noted above, Resident Evil (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) is set to release on July 15th. Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series is set to release on July 14th. The show stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner/executive producer/writer with Mary Leah Sutton as executive producer/writer. Further executive producers include Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Constantin Film's CEO, Martin Moszkowicz, also serves as a producer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming series right here.

What do you think of the soundtrack to Netflix's Resident Evil series? Are you looking forward to its impending release on the streaming platform? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all the things television and gaming!