Netflix’s Castlevania Series Will Get Premiere At Rooster Teeth Animation Festival

We've already talked about Netflix's Castlevania series at great length in the past, getting ready for its premiere on the streaming service next month. But now it appears that it'll be getting a theatrical debut, in case you're in town for the Rooster Teeth Animation Festival.

The organizers today announced that an exclusive theatrical screening of Castlevania will take place on July 7th at 4:30 PM at the Paramount Theater. It'll be a great place to catch all the action where it belongs – on the big screen!

In addition, Q & A will take place after the screening, featuring the director of the episode, Sam Deaths, along with executive producers Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde. It will be an exclusive discussion that revolves around the creation of the series, and it's here that fans will be able to ask their questions about how it was put together and such.

It's a great opportunity to really see Castlevania in a new light, even though it'll be debuting on Netflix that same week, with all the episodes from the first season included. But Castlevania will also be part of a festival that has a number of new animated features, including Bravest Warriors, Bee and Puppycat and several others, which will be at the festival over the course of the weekend.

Castlevania has been a long time coming. Produced by Adi Shankar (who did the Power Rangers mature-rated short on YouTube), written by comic maestro Warren Ellis and put together by Frederator Studios – the same team behind Adventure Time – the series has an anime-style approach, and isn't holding back when it comes to the carnage and chaos we've come to expect from the classic games. Shankar even broke down some details about the series in a recent interview, in case you want to learna little something more.

Hopefully, this is just the start of Castlevania's comeback onto the mainstream, and we'll be seeing some more new episodes to come – not to mention games.

Castlevania the animated series premieres on July 7th on Netflix. If you're a fan, you definitely shouldn't miss it.