The Witcher: Blood Origin Opening Scene Revealed

Netflix released another new clip from The Witcher: Blood Origin this week, but this clip's not just any clip: it's the opening scene from the four-part show. It also is a preview that's sure to confound some who are looking forward to the show given that it consists of not just one but two different versions of Jaskier coming face to face with one another. The show itself is set to come to Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before questions about this clip and more are answered.

The clip in question can be seen below courtesy of the Netflix social accounts which shared it on Friday just two days before The Witcher: Blood Origin will come to the streaming platform. It shows a beaten up Jaskier in the midst of a battlefield, a scene that's been touched on before in past previews for the show. This time, however, he talks to himself as another figure who looks just like Jaskier appears before him.

While not immediately apparent from the clip itself, Netflix's description of this trailer confirmed that this is indeed the opening scene from The Witcher: Blood Origin.

"In the opening scene of The Witcher: Blood Origin, everyone's favourite bard Jaskier has been caught up in a conflict between the Temerian army and the Scoia'tael," the context for this clip explained. "Suddenly, the battlefield is magically frozen in time by a mysterious stranger masquerading as Jaskier himself…"

That's already confusing enough, but if you haven't been keeping up with news on The Witcher: Blood Origin, it'd be even more confusing to see that Jaskier's in this in the first place given that the series takes place over 1,000 years before the events of The Witcher. It was confirmed a while back that Jaskier would indeed be in this show as a narrator of sorts, however, and recently, we got to talk to Jaskier actor Joey Batey himself about what to expect from his return to the role.

Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin is scheduled to come to Netflix on December 25th.