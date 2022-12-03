Joey Batey Teases What Jaskier Takes From Blood Origin Into Witcher Season 3

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1200 years before the events of Netflix's main Witcher series, but that doesn't mean everyone's favorite jovial bard won't be around for the occasion. It was revealed that Joey Batey would be reprising the role of Jaskier for the prequel series, though being that he is in the present and the story is in the past, it wasn't known what his role would be or how he would be woven into the story. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to sit down with Batey to get some details on his role and what fans can expect from Jaskier in Blood Origin, as well as if he will take anything from Blood Origin back into the main series and season 3.

"Well, I mean he's very much the bookend and the vessel, the amphora through which this story is being told, and that's pretty much all he is," Batey said. "And I think he does take the weight of this story and the wonderful performances and all the artistry that's been thrown into this show and carries the weight to Declan's story into season three. This is not the first time we've seen the Elven people oppressed and it is about time that someone tries to shape the narrative of that within the continent and try and do some good with this story. So yeah, there might be a little bit of a continuation of it in season three."

(Photo: Netflix)

Season 3 will likely be dealing with some other big teases from season 2, like the Wild Hunt, so it will be interesting to see if any ripple effects from Blood Origin end up making their way into that story now that Jaskier has a role to play. We'll just have to wait and see how that plays out when Witcher season 3 hits next year.

The Witcher: Blood Origin stars Laurence O'Fuarain (Fjall), Sophia Brown (Eile), Michelle Yeoh (Scian), Mirren Mack (Empress Merwyn), Francesca Mills (Meldof), Lenny Henry (Balor), Huw Novelli (Brother Death), Lizzie Annis (Zacare), Zach Wyatt (Syndril), Joey Batey (Jaskier), and Minnie Driver, and you can find the official description below.

"Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. The Witcher: Blood Origin will release in 2022, only on Netflix."

The Witcher: Blood Origin hits Netflix on December 25th.

Are you excited for The Witcher: Blood Origin? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!