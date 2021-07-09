Netflix Reveals The Witcher's New Collectible Figures

✖

In case fans of The Witcher didn’t already have enough collectible merch across the games and now the TV series, more Witcher-inspired figures were revealed this week to give people additional options for their collections. The first of these collectibles were showed off during the WitcherCon event right around the time when we learned the release date of Season 2 of The Witcher. More figures will presumably follow the Geralt of Rivia one that’s already been revealed.

The new figure comes from Dark Horse just like much of the rest of the merch based on Witcher projects from the past. While the talk of WitcherCon was largely about Season 2 of The Witcher, this figure shows Geralt in his Season 1 look with some details that people will easily recognize from the show and previous descriptions of Geralt.

Who wouldn't want the White Wolf guarding their home? Pre-order this Geralt collectible beginning July 23 at https://t.co/GBkwRfkJ7Z. @DarkHorseComics #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/2VBRO74N5G — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 9, 2021

“Standing at 8.5” tall, Netflix’s The Witcher- Geralt can now grace your home,” Dark Horse’s pitch for the new figure read. “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter known as a witcher, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. The new deluxe hand-painted plastic figure features Geralt wearing his Season 1 armor and equipped with his meteorite sword adorned with Renfri’s brooch. Fans will notice the beautifully intricate details that tie this figure to both the hit show and the original video game.”

Dark Horse’s announcement specified that the company had partnered with CD Projekt Red and Netflix for “figures,” emphasis on the plural part, so it looks like we’ll almost certainly see even more than this one in the future. As for Geralt’s figure, it’ll be priced at $49.99 and will be up for pre-orders starting on July 23rd with the figure itself releasing on December 1st.

We're thrilled to reveal the FIRST collab between @Netflix and iam8bit: a stunning 10.6-in archival resin statue of the White Wolf himself, Geralt of Rivia. This must-have for Witcher fans is a Limited Edition of 350 and available NOW: https://t.co/6R5nS9vQwn #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/FSkEjgW8Ja — iam8bit (@iam8bit) July 9, 2021

Dark Horse wasn’t the only one to show off a new figure either. iam8bit revealed around the same time a new Geralt statue that offers a much different take on the character. That one’s a bit pricier, however, and will be sold for $249.99.