Netflix’s The Witcher Releases New Photos of Geralt, Yennefer, Stregobor, and More

Netflix’s The Witcher is almost here, and the show just released a slew of new photos from the anticpated debut season. In addition to new looks at Henry Cavill‘s Geralt, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer, and Freya Allan’s Ciri, we get looks at some of the extended cast, including Jaskier, Renfri, Stregobor, and more. We also get a much better look at the size of the Kikkimore, who is battling Geralt in the swamp. Also in the mix are looks at Artorius, Tissaia, and Mousesack, as well as a behind the scenes photo of Queen Calanthe, and you can check them all out starting on the next slide.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Witcher, you can check out the show’s official description below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!

Yennefer – Anya Chalotra

Geralt – Henry Cavill

The Kikkimore

Jaskier – Joey Batey

Ciri – Freya Allan

Renfri – Emma Appleton

Mousesack – Adam Levy

Behind The Scenes

Artorius Vigo – Terence Maynard

Tissaia – MyAnna Buring

Stregobor – Lars Mikkelsen