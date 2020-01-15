The Witcher Fan Creates Best Mark Hamill Vesemir Art Yet

Netflix’s The Witcher might have “witcher” in the title, but it honestly features very few of the mutant monster hunters. And, to be honest, that’s totally fine! The source material ultimately features very few of them overall, but there are a few important ones, like Vesemir, that have important roles to play. And fans seem to be very much down with the idea of Mark Hamill portraying the character — though he has not been cast as him, at least not yet — and the latest fan art is the best yet.

Major spoilers for the first season of Netflix’s The Witcher follow. You’ve been warned.

Vesemir, if you’re not familiar, is a Wolf School witcher responsible for training Geralt of Rivia, among many others. He’s basically the father figure and role model for Geralt, and is a fan-favorite character, especially in the video games. While he shows up in the first season of the Netflix show, his face is never shown, so there’s still every opportunity for Hamill to take on the role.

Hamill, for his part, has long said that he has no knowledge of the part of show, but is willing to entertain the idea. And while plenty of fan art showcasing Hamill as Vesemir has cropped up over time, the below version by SPDRMNKYXXIII takes the cake.

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.