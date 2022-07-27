Netflix's The Witcher Season 3 Reportedly Halts Filming After Henry Cavill Tests Positive for COVID

Netflix's The Witcher has been in production on Season 3 for a bit now, but it has reportedly halted filming this week. As for why the new season came to a halt, it is claimed that Henry Cavill, who portrays Geralt of Rivia in the series, has tested positive for COVID-19. This isn't the first time that The Witcher has had production woes due to COVID-19, but it would be the first time it was due to Cavill testing positive.

According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, Netflix was set to work on a major sequence from The Witcher Season 3 this week, but ultimately no filming happened on Monday. Rumors then started circulating that Cavill had tested positive for COVID-19, which had halted filming, and that's reportedly accurate. As of right now, Netflix nor Cavill have commented on the halt or him testing positive, but we've reached out to representatives for both for comment.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the official logline for The Witcher Season 3 reads. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

As noted above, The Witcher Season 3 does not yet have a definitive launch date, but the first two seasons as well as the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf are currently available to stream on Netflix. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 3 include Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

What do you make of the reports that The Witcher Season 3 halted filming due to Cavill catching COVID? Are you looking forward to the eventual release of the new season? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things television and gaming!