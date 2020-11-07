The Witcher Halts Production on Season 2 Again Due to Coronavirus

✖

The Witcher has been moving along slowly but surely on filming season 2, but a new set of positive tests for COVID-19 has resulted in the studio halting production on the show once more. Filming stopped as soon as four members of the production crew tested positive (via Redanian Intelligence), and filming won't start up again until they are confident that the studio is safe to film in. The report says that the four people that have tested positive have been isolated.

The Witcher, unfortunately, is not the first and won't be the last show or film to have to halt production due to positive tests, but it's good that they are taking all the necessary precautions to protect the cast and crew.

This all happened rather quickly too, as just yesterday the whole cast and crew were filming several scenes thought to be from later in the season involving Geralt and Yennefer, and we recently saw photos from the set involving Yennefer and Ciri.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

