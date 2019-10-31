Netflix’s Witcher Trailer Reveals First Look at Foglets

Netflix finally revealed a new trailer for the much-anticapted series The Witcher, and while we got plenty of new footage of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, we also got a brand new look at one of the more well-known monsters from the books and games. At one point in the trailer, we see a creature revealed by the moonlight, and if you’ve played the game you’ll recognize the form, but also the fog swirling around it. This would be known as a Foglet, little gremlin looking creatures that are able to blend into the fog and reappear at will, using it to pounce on their prey. They are mostly found in swamplands or the shore, places where fog is ever-present, and they are quite deadly, especially the older and wiser they become.

While we don’t see it in the trailer, Foglets can also create illusions of other Foglets, using it to confuse and surround their prey until the rea3l one is ready to strike. We can’t wait to see this play out in the show, especially since Foglets are vulnerable to the Quen sign, which forms an orange magical shield around Geralt, and he’ll likely use that against them at some point in the series.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher launches on Netflix on December 20th.