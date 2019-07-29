Netflix’s The Witcher: Anya Chalotra Breaks Down Witcher’s Balance of Darkness and Humor

Netflix’s The Witcher will be hitting the popular streaming service later this year, and when it finally does fans will be introduced to the dark yet charming world of Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books. Fans got a peek at this world at San Diego Comic-Con in the form of a new trailer and several new clips, including one clip that showed Yennefer (played by Anya Chalotra) talking to a dead baby. It’s a depressing scene but also features a bit of the dark wit the series is known for, and during a roundtable interview ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Chalotra about how the show is balancing that darkness with humor and if that scene is representative of the show’s overall tone.

“I think so. Yeah, absolutely,” Chalotra said. “I think it is a serious show and I think it is dark and I think it’s full of heart, but there are some hilarious characters in it,” Chalotra said. “I mean, Dandelion. Not Dandelion, Jaskier. My God. Jaskier. Yeah, he’s so hilarious and the relationship that he has with Geralt, but also Yennefer. Full of wit and she has some dark times but always manages to not take herself too seriously.”

Characters like Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, and Jaskier are known for their dry wit, and will often make a comment in a darker moment that you can’t help but laugh at, though at times you aren’t even sure you should be. It’s a fine balance that we can’t wait to see brought to life in the show, and you can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher currently has no release date, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!