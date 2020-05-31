NetherRealm Studios Is Working on a Project That Isn't Mortal Kombat or Injustice

✖

It would appear that NetherRealm Studios, developer of video games like the recently released Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and Injustice series, is working on something other than those two franchises. While it is largely known for fighting video games and more specifically the Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises, according to creative director Ed Boon, the developer has "other stuff in the oven." As for what that could be, it's anyone's guess at this point.

This news comes by way of a recent interview ahead of the Mortal Kombat 11 DLC expansion's launch with Geoff Keighley as part of the ongoing Summer Game Fest. While, unlike much of the Summer Game Fest content, nothing particularly new was announced or revealed, Boon's comments about the status of Mortal Kombat and the fact that the developer has some other project going on behind the scenes are definitely new.

"What I’ve always admired is, as I've said before, is you’ve been doing this franchise since the beginning and it feels like your still having fun," Keighley says about 35 minutes into the Q&A. "Because a lot of people, they do the same thing for a certain number of years and it’s like, 'all right I’ve done all I can do,' but for you, it feels like your having as much fun as you were back in the day, or even more fun, probably, 'cause now it's like, I'm sure you're getting licenses and things, that like back in the day people wouldn’t even like take the meeting, and now everyone wants to be in it probably."

"It's kind of like Mortal Kombat has become like this staple thing, almost Marvel-like," Boon responds. "You don’t expect the last Marvel movie to ever come out, they’re just gonna keep coming. Even though we’ve been able to scratch other itches, you know doing Injustice games and stuff, and we have other stuff in the oven, [...] it’s always nice to do the Mortal Kombat games. Especially when the players are been embracing them like they have. If you would have told me that this would be our, so far, fastest-selling Mortal Kombat games of all of them, 20 something years later, you know, I wouldn’t have believed it. So, the fact that they’re doing as well as they ever have is great."

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. Injustice 2: Legendary Edition, the most recent entry in the game franchise, released in 2018. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

