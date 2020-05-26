Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Is Now Available

✖

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, the franchise-first expansion, is officially now available for for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. The newly released expansion for Mortal Kombat 11 boasts an all-new story mode set after the events of the base game as well as three new playable characters in the form of RoboCop, Sheeva, and Fujin. For anyone that might have been waiting to dip their toes into the latest Mortal Kombat titles, there is perhaps no better time than now.

If you're looking to pick it up, there are actually a couple different ways to buy Aftermath, depending on what you already own. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 further character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack retails for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Additionally, a new free content update released today adds the Dead Pool, Soul Chamber, RetroKade, and Kronika’s Keep stages, Stage Fatalities, and Friendships to the popular fighting video game. Stage Fatalities are exactly what they sound like, stage-specific fatalities, while Friendships are a classic non-violent alternative to fatalities. RoboCop's Friendship, for example, sees him do a pop-and-lock dance on the stage. That should be available for everyone, not just those with access to Aftermath, though obviously the new playable characters' Friendships will not be available to those folks as, well, they can't play them.

"Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath provides an all-new, cinematic story campaign that expands the Mortal Kombat 11 storyline with a time-bending narrative centered around trust and deceit," developer NetherRealm Studios states in the official press release. "Through the immersive Story mode, players take on the role of various fighters to continue the epic saga as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance."

As noted above, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

