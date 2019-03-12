New ‘Apex Legends’ Battle Pass Leak Seemingly Confirms Its First New Character and Cost

Respawn’s Apex Legends has a whole lot of content on the way, with much of it allegedly dropping this month! The free-to-play title has a lot of new features on the horizon, including new weapons, map changes, and even new characters. A new leak seemingly confirms the first new Legend: Octane.

Though we’ve had numerous leaks showing off the newest Legend, it looks like Respawn may have accidentally pushed the game’s Battle Pass marketing online briefly. The small flicker of life was enough to capture the attention of rapt fans, making the Battle Pass buy page briefly live and seemingly confirming that Octane will in fact be the first new Legend introduced. You can check out what appears to be an image captured of this below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the above screenshot, the Battle Pass will allegedly cost 950 coins, though until it fully goes live we’ll keep that as speculation to be safe. Still, the brief flash seems to confirm the previous March 12th leak date for the Battle Pass, now we just have to wait for it to officially come online.

From what we have seen in the past, this “high speed daredevil” looks fierce and hilarious at the same time. They have an almost Borderlands-meets-Overwatch-meets-Mortal Kombat feel with bright green accents and teeth you can see from a mile away. He was also once again included in our coverage earlier in addition to nine other new Legends on the way.

As for the free-to-play battle royale game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

What do you hope to see from Respawn’s Battle Pass? What do you think the studio should add to make the latest battle royale game even better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a huge Captain Marvel discussion, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!