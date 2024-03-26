Borderlands Star Jack Black Says His Claptrap Is Like an "R-Rated R2-D2"

Borderlands star Jack Black loved voicing Claptrap in the upcoming movie. The actor sat down with the Inside Total Film podcast to discuss the video game adaptation and Kung Fu Panda 4. Black would call Claptrap "an R-rated R2-D2." That's a wild comparison and might give viewers a feel for what's coming in Borderlands. He's clearly having a time voicing all of these animated roles. His stint as Po in the Kung Fu Panda franchise continues to pay dividends. The star also keeps finding himself in popular video game adaptation as well. (We're still eagerly awaiting more news about The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel.) Check out what he had to say about voicing the fan-favorite Borderlands character down below.

"I love the voice acting. I also love that video game, so it was fun to be able to voice that character. He's a cool, fun, little turn, and another opportunity to bring a great video game to the silver screen," Black mentioned. "We're kind of in the middle of a video game movie renaissance right now, and I'm stoked to be a part of it."

Jack Black Is Staying Busy

It's been a busy few months for Jack Black as Kung Fu Panda 4 squared up with Dune: Part Two at the box office. At the movie's premiere, the actor explained how that Tenacious D cover of "Baby One More Time" happened. PEOPLE caught the entire exchange on-film and it was pure chaos. But, like most weird viral moments involving Jack Black, kind of magic as well. Here's how he told the story.

"Yeah. So, people don't know ... I don't even know if I'm allowed to say. I'm just going to give you the scoop, but the director, Mike [Mitchell], said, 'Hey. We'd love to have a Tenacious D song ...,' Black told reporters at the Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere (via PEOPLE). "That's Mike right there ... 'At the end credits. Will you do a song?' ... I was like, 'Can we do Britney Spears?' And he was like, 'Yes,' ... And he said that he wanted '...Baby One More Time,' because it's kind of in the vein of Kung Fu ... Then we're like, 'Hey. Let's do a music video on the red carpet, black and white carpet, so that's what we're doing."

What Is Borderlands About?

Borderlands finally has a trailer and a synopsis after years of waiting to see this one get off the ground. Black is joined by Cate Blanchette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, and Florin Munteanu. Gearbox Software and company have a description to read down below.

"Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland, a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap, a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands but they'll be fighting for something more: each other."

