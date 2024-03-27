Borderlands Star Jack Black Reveals the Video Games He Wants Turned Into Movies

Jack Black has been a treasure in the entertainment industry for generations, appearing in a wide swath of movies, television shows, and more. In recent years, Black has become a memorable part of the world of video game adaptations, lending his voice to Bowser in last year's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as well as Claptrap in the forthcoming Borderlands movie. In a recent interview with Inside Total Film, Black suggested even more video games he would like to see get the cinematic treatment, in one way or another.

"I can't believe they haven't already started making a movie of any of the Rockstar Games – Grand Theft Auto, but especially Red Dead Redemption," Black answered. "Those things are already like movies, you know? I guess that's the thing. Some video games are already halfway there to telling those kind of stories, and there are some movies that are like video games. Did you ever see that Black Mirror motion picture called Bandersnatch where you actually choose your own adventure at the end of scenes? It's like, 'Ooh, do you take the red pill or the blue pill?' I think we're moving in that way where there's going to be more combinations of video games and movies, and it's exciting. It's like the beginning of a new era."

What Is the Borderlands Movie About?

In Borderlands, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe's most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who's seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot.

Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora's most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands.

Will There Be a Mario Movie Sequel?

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in the works, with a projected release date of April 3, 2026. Prior to that confirmation, Black had hinted in interviews that he's eager to return to work on the project.

"It has been radio silence," Black said. "The only chatter has been coming from me, and I don't even know if I'm allowed to chatter. I've been chomping at the bit to get back to business."

Borderlands is set to be released exclusively in theaters on August 9th.