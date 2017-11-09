New Details Emerge For Overkill’s The Walking Dead
We've seen our fair share of The Walking Dead games in the past, but the forthcoming game from Overkill – the creators of the PayDay franchise – looks to be a fresh start for the series, one that provides a closer vibe to Robert Kirkman's original comic book, while providing plenty of action.
Earlier this week, we posted a gallery featuring a first look at some of the concept art today, but now, Starbreeze Studios – which owns Overkill – dropped a few new details about what to expect from the forthcoming game.
We're still going to be waiting quite a while for it to come around, as the game isn't slated to arrive until sometime in late 2018. However, fans of the original comic book will be happy to know that Overkill is working with Skybound Entertainment on making the game as original as possible. That means you probably won't see too many familiar faces, but the undeniable sense of dread will still be intact, delivering a vibe that you just can't shake.
Check out the details over the next few pages below (with new images!), and look for more information on Overkill's The Walking Dead soon! It'll arrive in late 2018 for consoles and PC.
Concentrating On Co-Op
While Overkill's The Walking Dead can obviously be played on your own, Overkill is making a huge emphasis on playing it alongside others, with a co-op experience. After all, the team's PayDay games emphasize teamwork, so why shouldn't this one. The team has also confirmed that it is "developing completely new technology that we need to refine to get where we want."
Long-Term Commitment With Skybound
The team has confirmed that it has a close partnership with Skybound Entertainment when it comes to putting the game together, and creating a harrowing vision akin to that of the original comic book. "We and Skybound Entertainment are fully dedicated to releasing an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide and then continuing to support it with high quality content in comin years," the team noted.
One Heck of a Development Team
Overkill is sparing no expense when it comes to making The Walking Dead a quintessential title for the studio. "For Overkill's The Walking Dead, we have more than 80 developers dedicated to the project and we talked about the foundation and game concept," it noted. "In true co-op spirit, the game encourages players to complete missions with varying degrees of difficulty."
New Characters, Classic Motivation
The Walking Dead won't feature any familiar characters from the comic book world, but as we mentioned before, that sense of dread from Robert Kirkman's work will be apparent, through new characters. And, yes, you'll still have to deal with plenty of Walkers, along with treacherous humans. "With focus on characters and technological advances that enable deeper re-playability than we have had in previous products, we aim to deliver a game that satisfies both the franchise's fans and hardcore gamers," the team noted.
Hop Aboard
Finally, look how much work the team has put into just the promotional bus by itself. It's really something – but are there Dead inside? Hmmmm…
Here's hoping we see this at more events, like E3.