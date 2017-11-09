New Details Emerge For Overkill’s The Walking Dead

We've seen our fair share of The Walking Dead games in the past, but the forthcoming game from Overkill – the creators of the PayDay franchise – looks to be a fresh start for the series, one that provides a closer vibe to Robert Kirkman's original comic book, while providing plenty of action.

Earlier this week, we posted a gallery featuring a first look at some of the concept art today, but now, Starbreeze Studios – which owns Overkill – dropped a few new details about what to expect from the forthcoming game.

We're still going to be waiting quite a while for it to come around, as the game isn't slated to arrive until sometime in late 2018. However, fans of the original comic book will be happy to know that Overkill is working with Skybound Entertainment on making the game as original as possible. That means you probably won't see too many familiar faces, but the undeniable sense of dread will still be intact, delivering a vibe that you just can't shake.

Check out the details over the next few pages below (with new images!), and look for more information on Overkill's The Walking Dead soon! It'll arrive in late 2018 for consoles and PC.