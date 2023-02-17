New Deus Ex Game May Still Be Years Away From Releasing

The next Deus Ex game may have just gotten a release window, but you're going to be waiting a very, very long time for it. Deus Ex is one of the most beloved RPG franchises out there, but it sort of fell into obscurity over the last decade. Eidos Montreal brought the series back in 2011 with a well-regarded reboot and then a sequel came along in 2016 which also received rave reviews. However, soft sales for the series and some bumpy developments led to the series eventually taking a backset while Eidos focused on other projects such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Guardians of the Galaxy. Many thought this would mean that Deus Ex was forever on the backburner, but rumors suggest that isn't the case. Although not confirmed, rumors suggest Eidos is back at work on a new Deus Ex game.

As spotted by VGC, during a recent investors report for Eidos Montreal owner, Embracer Group, it was noted that both Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics are expected to release five games by 2028. While we already know a new Tomb Raider and Perfect Dark are being worked on by those teams, there are some unknown projects. It seems likely that if this new Deus Ex game is real, it would release by 2028. That doesn't mean it will release in 2028, but there is a reason that Embracer offered that five-year projection. It's not out of the question that it would take about five years to make a game of that scope and scale.

We don't have any idea what exactly Eidos is planning for this rumored new game, but one of the rumors was that the team wanted to do what Cyberpunk 2077 failed to do. Whether or not Eidos is capable of achieving that remains to be seen. However, the team has a lot of experience within the genre, so it's not out of the question.

