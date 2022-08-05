Deus Ex Studio Reportedly Wants to "Do What Cyberpunk 2077 Couldn't"

The team behind the Deus Ex series apparently wants to bring the series back and show up CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. The Deus Ex series is one of the most beloved sci-fi, cyberpunk-ish gaming franchises out there and it really found a lot of love with its most recent games, Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Both games were received quite well by critics, but Square Enix was supposedly unhappy with the sales of the last game. Despite Eidos Montreal assuring fans that Deus Ex wasn't dead, the developer went to work on other games, such as the beloved Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy which also disappointed Square Enix sales-wise.

Nevertheless, it seems there may be more Deus Ex on the horizon. According to journalist Jeff Grubb, Eidos Montreal is interested in bringing back Deus Ex and using it to "do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't", which is a bold ambition given all of the aspirations CD Projekt Red and the community had for that game. What exactly Eidos Montreal wishes to specifically achieve is a bit unclear, as Cyberpunk 2077 was a very large game in scope and the Deus Ex franchise has always been semi-open world, typically opting for hub worlds instead of one big map. Nevertheless, it was noted that this ambition likely wouldn't be possible under Square Enix and the luxury may be afforded to Eidos Montreal by its new owner, Embracer Group.

As of right now, it remains unclear if or when Eidos Montreal will make a new Deus Ex game, but it sounds like if it's really happening, it's very early days. Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt since it's a rumor for an unannounced game. It's entirely possible Deus Ex will make a return, but things could change during development that result in the team not going in that direction. Either way, it's certainly an interesting prospect that would be exciting to see.

