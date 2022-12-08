New Dungeons & Dragons Movie Poster Released

Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie. The poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves showcases the main cast of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis looking down towards the viewer. The poster doesn't really showcase anything new – we see that Rodriguez's barbarian character has what appears to be a flaming battleaxe (which was previously shown in the last trailer) while Sophia Lillis is sporting a tail, which we only briefly saw in the first trailer. You can check out the new poster down below:

This is the second poster released for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in just as many weeks. A previous poster showed off the core cast along with the presumable villain of the movie, who will be played by Daisy Head. Head's character is a Red Wizard of Thay, a classic bad guy in Forgotten Realms lore.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie is an original story but is set in the Forgotten Realms, an iconic fantasy setting central to the Dungeons & Dragons game and wider franchise. Dozens of novels and video games have been set in the Forgotten Realms, as has countless tabletop adventures. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also has no connection to the trilogy of Dungeons & Dragons movies released in the early 2000s, which featured various D&D monsters and fantasy races, but were not set in any particular D&D world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31, 2023.