New Exclusive Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Stealth Released by Microsoft

A new Xbox Game Pass day one game has been stealth-released by Microsoft, but it is limited to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass tiers. Those subscribed to the Premium tier or the Essential tier are going to have to pay to play the new game like everyone else. In this case, pay $13 for the co-op simulation game currently in Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, some Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now download and check out Oro Interactive and Cybernetic Walrus’ new co-op gas simulation game, Roadside Research. Obviously, this game just came out today, so user reviews are still rolling in, but so far, it has an 80% approval rating on Steam. Meanwhile, on the Xbox Store, it is too new to render a score yet, but most reviews echo the sentiment on Steam.

Play video

Co-Op Gas Simulation Game With Aliens

Like many modern simulation games, Roadside Research injects weirdness into its simulation gameplay. The by-the-books hardcore simulation games still exist and are popular, but there is an increasing number that play fast and loose with the term simulation. Some do this well, others not so much. User reviews mostly suggest Roadside Research is in the former camp, but it also has some detractors. In fact, the most popular user review on Steam is negative.

“Unfortunately, this game wasn’t what I expected. It feels like a knockoff of the usual casual supermarket simulator–style games, just with a small twist: ‘Men in Black’ agents trying to catch you. The problem is that this mechanic isn’t particularly funny, challenging, or engaging,” reads the top user review on Steam.

The second most popular user review disagrees: “Just played the first 1.2 hours of early access release. And my excitement for this release was matched by what I have been experiencing.”

How long this game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft does not say. As long as it is available via the Microsoft subscription service, though, subscribers can purchase it with a 20% discount. It’s also important to note that this is an Xbox Series X console exclusive, aka it is not available on PlayStation or Nintendo.

If this new addition doesn’t tickle your fancy, or if you don’t have an Ultimate or PC subscription, then you may want to check out what the subscription added last night, which is one of the best fantasy RPGs of all time.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.