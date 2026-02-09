First Xbox Game Pass Day One Game of February 2026 Is a Sci-Fi RPG Not Even Out Yet

The third Xbox Game Pass day-one game of 2026, and the first of February, is a sci-fi RPG not even out yet, which is to say, a sci-fi RPG in early access. And for whatever reason, Microsoft did not announce this day-one game ahead of time, making it a surprise for those subscribed to the subscription service. That said, the game is PC-only, which means this addition is limited to the PC version of the subscription service.

The new Xbox Game Pass day-one game, the new sci-fi RPG, is called Menance, from developer Overhype Studios and publisher Hooded Horse. This is the second release in totality and the first release since 2017 from the former, who previously put out Battle Brothers, which was one of the best tactical RPGs of its year. Where that game was a fantasy, turn-based tactical RPG, this is a sci-fi, turn-based tactical RPG. In other words, same wheelhouse, but a different genre. And apparently, developer Overhype Studios has done a good job once again.

XCOM 2-Inspired

If you played the aforementioned Battle Brothers, then it will be immediately clear that it was the chief inspiration. If you didn’t play this game, though, then you may see XCOM and XCOM 2 when you look at Menace. And these games no doubt served as an inspiration, though Menance isn’t quite on this level in terms of quality.

So far, it has 2,217 user reviews, which is a good number of reviews for an early access game that has only been available for four days, especially considering it has a $40 price point, an aggressive price point for an early access game of this scope. 87% of these user reviews are positive, giving it a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam.

In the game, you command a hodgepodge strike force featuring marines, mercenaries, and criminals, all who must unite under your leadership to fight off an unknown force threatening a distant star system.

How long the game is going to be available via the PC version of Xbox Game Pass, we do not know. This information is not disclosed. To this end, it is possible it will be gone before the sci-fi tactical RPG even fully releases. Until then, though, subscribers can purchase it outright with a special and exclusive 20% discount.

As you may know, many Xbox Game Pass subscribers haven’t been thrilled with the selection of games over the last few months. And with rumors that another price increase is coming, this new addition is probably not going to address these criticisms. However, for fans of tactical RPGs, this is a great new addition.

