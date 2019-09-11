New Final Fantasy VII Remake Trailer Announced

While we still have a bit of time to go before the arrival of the first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will be arriving on PlayStation 4 next March, fans can’t get enough of what Square Enix has to offer in regards to details about the title. We have been learning more and more about game, especially following this year’s E3, which provided fans with a release date and gameplay. That said, Tokyo Game Show 2019 is mere hours away from starting, and Square Enix will be present and it would appear that they are bringing a new trailer with them for Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Taking to Twitter, Tetsuya Nomura informed fans that a new trailer will indeed be shown during Tokyo Game Show this week. “We haven’t revealed anything about #FF7R for a while, but will soon be unveiling a new trailer to go with #TGS2019, being held from the 12th of September,” Nomura said. Needless to say, that’s all that needs to be mentioned for fans to get excited as we will be getting a new look at the upcoming title.

“We haven’t revealed anything about #FF7R for a while, but will soon be unveiling a new trailer to go with #TGS2019, being held from the 12th of September.” – Tetsuya Nomura



Thanks to a recent update to the game’s website, however, we know exactly when the new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer will be shown. As pointed out by Gematsu on Twitter, the new trailer will be shown at 10:00 am ET on September 11th.

New Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer coming at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm UK / 11pm JST according to new countdown launched on the official Japanese website https://t.co/XHxC80Y8Wf pic.twitter.com/FtcPud4K8c — Gematsu (@gematsucom) September 10, 2019

The first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to arrive on March 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. The standard edition is currently available to pre-order on Amazon with a discount. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the description below:

“Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in this project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

“Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, Final Fantasy VII Remake features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat.”

