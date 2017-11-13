New Fortnite Battle Royale Update Brings New Traps And Tons Of Fixes

Fortnite players have been getting down on their own Battle Royale lately and have been enjoying the combined fight for survival against other players and that dreaded ring of death. For those enjoying the free mode, there is a new update for the title that brings with it a little something for everyone.

In addition to key bug fixes and new shotguns, there is also the inclusion of a new Launch Pad trap that has unlimited uses. The downside, is it can’t be picked back up again for relocation and it can definitely be destroyed by other players, just like the other traps in the game.

The new patch, which also brings around the new shotguns like the Semi-Auto Shotgun (uncommon), the Charger (rare), Stallion (epic), and the Stampede (legendary), can be seen in the full update notes below:

BATTLE ROYALE

WEAPONS

Default controller sensitivity settings have been adjusted. In previous updates, scoped sensitivity was too slow, even at the highest setting. This has been improved in V.1.9 to allow for a wider sensitivity range. Controller sensitivity settings have been adjusted to range from 1 through 10 instead of 0.0 through 1.0. Sensitivities may feel different with this update. As much as we didn’t want to change your preferred settings, it was necessary in order to improve the scoped sensitivity issue that many players have reported.

A new “Reset to Default” option has been added to the “Game” menu.

Firing, jumping, reloading, etc will no longer cancel targeting mode.

GAMEPLAY

Introducing “Per Playlist Loot.” Duo Playlist:Medium Ammo stack increased from 10 to14. Squad Playlist: Medium Ammo stack increased from 10 to 18. This adjustment only applies to ammo found in Ammo Cans, Treasure Chests, and Supply Drops. Eventually this will be increased in Floor Loot as well.

Movement speed is reduced by 20% when swinging a harvesting tool. (Simply having it equipped does not slow you down!)

It’s now possible to build in many grass-covered areas that previously would not allow it.

Players can now build inside of shallow bodies of water such as Loot Lake.

Consumables will now appropriately fill to max item limit when picking up stacks of the same item.

Supply Drop health bar has been tweaked to reduce screen clutter.

Bug Fixes

Players who are in the Down But Not Out (DBNO) state no longer pick up resources and ammo automatically.

Fixed an issue which caused DBNO players to be eliminated if another teammate leaves the match even though another teammate is still alive.

You can no longer revive DBNO players through closed doors.

Fixed a bug which caused all hit effects to appear on the central point of a player.

You can now open and close doors while in build mode.

Players will no longer switch building pieces if they change material while targeting a structure. (Combat Pro controller configuration)

You will no longer automatically pick up resources if you have reached 999 resources of that type.

Damage numbers no longer overlap when damaging an enemy with a Sniper Rifle.

Clarified messaging notification that appears when a player is unable to loot during the reload animation.

PERFORMANCE

Loading times have been improved.

Optimized visibility checks for objects to improve overall frame rate.

Improved performance when rendering shadows

Reduced lag spikes caused by server hitches.

Reduced in-game hitches by preloading additional assets in the matchmaking lobby instead of mid-match.

Fixed an issue that could cause the server to stall temporarily, resulting in rubber-banding.

SPECTATING

Bug Fixes

Storm effects are now visible while spectating a player that is outside the safe zone.

UI

Bug Fixes

The correct item slot will now be highlighted when switching between separate stacks of grenades.

Adjusted the Leaderboard page so the countdown timer is no longer clipping into the leaderboard.

Fixed a bug that resulted in a single consumed shield potion visually appearing as 100 points of shield.

The inventory menu no longer opens automatically when accesing the trap menu.

The “Combat Pro” controller config icons are now displayed correctly on the combat quickbar.

It is no longer possible to cancel matchmaking while trying to close the news window.

Upon leaving a match, the popup message no longer states: “Return to home base.”

The “A Problem Occurred” message will no longer popup after each match has ended.

Fixed an issue which caused voice chat settings to not save properly.

The revive icon no longer turns red when another teammate is knocked into the DBNO state.

Moved the FPS display off the minimap when the “Show FPS” option is enabled on PC or Mac.

The “Code of Conduct” button links to the appropriately localized version of the CoC.

WORLD

Trees are now animated on PS4 and Xbox One.

Added stairs to the Tomato Town tunnel that lead up to the top of the hill.

Swapped a few small shacks out for larger ruined houses on the west side of the island.

Adjusted the cliffs near the Risky River bridges. We wanted to incentivize players to use the bridges a bit more.



Bug Fixes

You can no longer break the boats in Loot Lake by building on top of them. Breaking these boats would cause the treasure chests in them to be destroyed.

Fixed various LOD issues.

Patched up a few terrain seams.

Removed indestructibility of some objects.

Added collision to a number of objects.

AUDIO

Added 2D hit sound effects for shield, body, and head bullet impacts.

Added sound effects when highlighting locker items in the menus.

Lowered the volume of the DBNO alert by a small amount.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue which caused audio to occasionally cut out upon death.

Fixed an issue which caused bush audio to play randomly.

The “Friends Only” voice chat option now works as intended on Xbox One.

Footstep sounds no longer trigger after the player stops moving.

The Victory screen sound is now tied to the sound effect volume slider instead of the music volume slider.

Fixed an issue that would cause the DBNO alert to play when reviving squadmates.

GENERAL