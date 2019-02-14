New ‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals Tilted Towers Destruction and a Burning Wailing Woods

With the arrival of Fortnite‘s eighth season just on the horizon, players are beginning to wonder what exactly Epic Games has in store for them. That said, the latest update for the popular battle royale title brought a few changes to the map, some of which haven’t actually made it to the game yet, including the possible destruction of Tilted Towers and the burning of Wailing Woods.

Many fans are theorizing that a major earthquake is on the way, especially after that crack appeared outside of Tomato Temple. This will likely bring destruction to many points around the map, including the likes of Tilted Towers. Over on Twitter, @FortTory shared a few of the building models that were datamined from the recent update. The two files, which share the same name, show a particular building in Tilted Towers. One is the current form of it, while the other shows its destruction.

However, Tilted Towers won’t be the only point of destruction on the Fortnite map. As pointed out by @lucas7yoshi_ on Twitter, a future form of the game’s map features a torched Wailing Woods. Some fans are theorizing that The Prisoner is behind the ignition of the area, while others are going the route of lava or a volcano appearing to cause some destruction. Either way, interesting times are ahead.

As it is with any datamined information, it’s good to keep the salt nearby. However, we all know how much Epic loves destroying that building and changing the Fortnite map, so we could very well be seeing major chaos in the near future.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

What do you think will be happening to the Fortnite map leading up to Season 8 and beyond? Is The Prisoner on a warpath, or will lava be involved? Let’s hear your theories in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!