New Gundam Breaker Gets a Content Plan After Players’ Feedback

Bandai Namco unveiled a plan for New Gundam Breaker’s next two months following some negative feedback from players.

Since the release of the game that launched just recently this month, players across different regions were quick to point out their issues with the game. Negative reviews for New Gundam Breaker were seen more often than the positive counterparts after it was released, but it seems that Bandai Namco is willing to make the changes that players have been asking for to appease those who want to see something different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tweeting through the official Bandai Namco Twitter account to alert players of the upcoming changes, the publisher shared the plans for July and August. Improving input response, adjusting camera behavior, adding new stages, and improving match parameters are among some of the changes that Bandai Namco has in mind. You can see the full outline for the next to months below in Bandai Namco’s tweet.

Gundam Fans, we appreciate your enthusiasm for NEW GUNDAM BREAKER and sincerely apologize for the issues you have been experiencing. To improve the game we have developed a plan to correct and add features in response to your feedback. pic.twitter.com/pCvx8IG2Qz — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 30, 2018

For those who haven’t played the game yet and want to get in on the Gundam action just in time for Bandai Namco to start fixing things up, you can read more about the game below through its brief summary along with a more detailed breakdown of the game’s three core features: Break, build, and battle.

“Break, build and battle with the Gunpla you’ve always wanted in New Gundam Breaker! Blast through enemy Gunplas and collect their fallen weapons and armor to customize your Gunpla in real time and now you can team up with your friends in a 3v3 co-op mode! Don’t miss out on the action in the newest installment of this fan-favorite series!”

Break!

Hack and slash your way through onslaughts of enemy Gunpla and big bosses to gather various Gunpla parts – from heads to legs, weapons to shields, and everything in-between!

Build!

Create your very own Gunpla to suit your fighting style using parts you’ve collected! Customize your Gunpla off and on the battlefield with new real-time weapon and armor swapping!

Battle!