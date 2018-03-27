New Gundam Breaker’s Release Date Revealed, Coming This Summer

UPDATE: Bandai Namco has made it official -- New Gundam Breaker is coming our way on June 22! Pre-orders should open up soon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Since its reveal earlier this year, Gundam fans have been excited for the newest chapter of their series for PlayStation 4 and PC – New Gundam Breaker. Now, thanks to a trailer, we have a good idea when it's set to arrive on our shores.

The game, which was first confirmed for PS4 before also being announced for PC, will arrive on June 22 for both the U.S. and Europe, according to the trailer.

The tweet in question has since been deleted, but a user by the name of Alejandro L. has managed to capture it, where it reads clear as day that the game is coming this summer.

"If case you missed it: New Gundam Breaker will be available on June 22nd 2018 on PS4 and for the first time on PC Digital!" the tweet reads. "Watch our brand new trailer featuring Snatchaway by SKY-HI band, a perfectly fitting song for this game don't you think?"

Now, there are a couple of noticeable things in this tweet. First off, there's no image, just a blank trailer notification. But then there are also some notable grammar errors in the tweet. For instance, "If case you missed it" instead of "In case you missed it," which a company of Bandai Namco's stature doesn't usually do. Also, "a perfectly fitting song for this game don't you think?" doesn't have a comma between "game" and "don't," which are hard to miss. (Maybe that's why it was deleted?)

But then we found the trailer above, with some help from Gematsu, that solidifies said release date, and features that Snatchaway info we saw in the tweet. And it's on the Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe YouTube page, so it looks very official.

Summer would be a good time for the new Gundam game to arrive, as it could give anime fans something to play over the course of the summer. Plus, it could ride high on the success of Gundam Versus, which we couldn't get enough of when it released last year. (Giant mechs really have an effect on us.)

We'll let you know when Bandai Namco's U.S. division says something about the game. In the meantime, New Gundam Breaker should arrive on June 22 for PlayStation 4 and PC.