Halo Infinite Leaks Reveal New Info on Battle Royale Mode

A new Halo Infinite leak has shed light on the rumored battle royale mode for the game. Since the game's release on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, 343 Industries has been working on a battle royale mode, or at least something akin to it. How do we know this? Well, because the game's files reveal as much. And with every update, more files are added that add to these files.

The latest seem to reveal a few details about the mode. For one, players will start with an initial loadout right at the start of matches. In other words, it won't be like Fortnite where players have to scramble like mad for weapons once they land from the Battle Bus jump. Like Fortnite though, players will be able to control their Drop Pod, aka where they land.

🛩 #Halo Tatanka & son vaisseau de largage



🔸 Phase initiale d'intro

🔸 Phase de déploiement & largage

🔸 Joueur lâché avec paquetage initial

🔸 Joueur pourra contrôler son Drop Pod

🔸 Aligné en équipe

🔸 JiP jusqu'au largage



At the moment of publishing, neither 343 Industries nor Xbox has commented on this potential leak and the speculation it has created. It's unlikely this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Halo Infinite is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. While the multiplayer is currently free-to-play, the campaign still costs a premium price, unless you have Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then the campaign and the rest of the game is also accessible for no extra charge.

"Halo Infinite is the best Halo game that 343 Industries has made so far," reads the opening of our review of the game. "That's a sentence that I hoped to be writing when Halo Infinite was first announced all the way back in 2018, and while it took longer than expected for the game to arrive, 343 has really done a bang-up job on all fronts this time around following the maligned Halo 5: Guardians. Across both its campaign and multiplayer offerings, Halo Infinite finds a way to push the franchise forward in new, meaningful ways while also staying true to what Halo was when it first arrived on the scene 20 years ago. The final product is a game that is simultaneously seeping with nostalgia while also feeling like the next-generation of Halo that we have been waiting for."