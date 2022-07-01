Infamous, Sly Cooper Rumors Addressed by Sucker Punch

According to PlayStation developer Sucker Punch, there are no games in the Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises in development. Sucker Punch is responsible for a number of fan-favorite PlayStation franchises, but has recently hit a new level with the 2020 PlayStation game Ghost of Tsushima. The game was a hugely successful title commercially and critically, even leading to Sony greenlighting a film adaptation of the game. In 2021, a new PS5 version of the game was released alongside a new story expansion which was a welcome surprise for fans. Although we have no idea what Sucker Punch is working on next, the success of its last game has led many to believe it is already knee-deep in a sequel so it can capitalize on the momentum.

Although Sucker Punch still hasn't announced its next game, the developer has come out and announced what it isn't working on. The developer released a blog post stating that it is not working on new Sly Cooper or Infamous games and has "no plans to revisit" those franchises at the moment. Sucker Punch is not ruling out the possibility that it may one day return to those games should the opportunity arise, but it's not happening anytime soon. The developer noted that its current project has grown in complexity and requires the full attention of the studio, so it can't justify splitting a team off to go make a new Sly Cooper.

"As our games continue to grow in scale and complexity, they require the full attention of our studio," said Sucker Punch. "With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either. These characters are very special and near and dear to our hearts, so while we'd never say never to re-opening those doors down the road, for now there are no inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper games in development."

Rumors of a new Sly Cooper game on PS5 and even a new Infamous game for Sony's latest console began swirling within the last couple of years, but it seems safe to say those rumors are false. With this news, it seems that Ghost of Tsushima 2 is likely the next game from the developer given this news, unless it's creating yet another new IP. Either way, it sounds like Sucker Punch is knee-deep on its next game which should excite fans of the studio.

