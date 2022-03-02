Infamous PS5 Game Reportedly in Development

A new game in PlayStation’s Infamous series is said to be in the works for PS5. Within the past year, rumors began popping up claiming that Sony could be looking to bring back Infamous in some capacity soon. And while the rumors in question never ended up bearing any fruit in 2021, it sounds like we could still end up seeing a revival of the franchise before too long.

According to a new message from AccountNGT on Twitter, which has previously had accurate scoops related to other upcoming video games, PlayStation is very much looking into an Infamous revival. Although this new report in question didn’t have a lot to share on what a new PS5 version of Infamous could look like, it wasn’t the only Sucker Punch-developed title that was said to be returning. “I can corroborate that a new Sly Cooper and a new Infamous are in development,” said the latest statement from the account.

https://twitter.com/accngt/status/1499066075031482381

Perhaps the biggest question that continues to surround a return from Infamous would involve the studio making the project. In recent years, Sucker Punch Productions has moved on to developing Ghost of Tsushima, which ended up being a major hit for PlayStation. With this in mind, it seems like a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is all but guaranteed to arrive at some point in the future. As such, it seems like Sucker Punch also wouldn’t be the developer looking to work on a new Infamous game for PS5.

To date, the Infamous series has largely been dormant for the better part of the past decade. The last new Infamous installment released all the way back in 2014 with Infamous: Second Son. A standalone expansion called Infamous: First Light also launched in 2014 as well. Since this time, though, nothing new associated with the franchise has been announced by Sony.

Are you hoping to see Infamous formally revived by PlayStation at some point in the near future? And who would you like to see develop a new installment in the series? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.