New Sly Cooper PS5 Game Reveal Teased by Insider

A notable video game insider has teased when PlayStation might opt to reveal its much-rumored new entry in the Sly Cooper series. Over the course of the past year, we've heard numerous rumors related to a new version of Sly Cooper that would come to PlayStation 5 in the future. And while details are still sparse on what this revival might end up looking like, we now have a better idea of when more details could arrive directly from Sony.

Mentioned in the latest episode of The XboxEra Podcast, host Nick Baker shared that he doesn't believe any announcements related to the new Sly Cooper for PS5 will come about next month in June. In recent days, rumors have swirled about suggesting that Sony could hold a new PlayStation State of Play-style event within the month. Even if this does end up happening, though, Baker has said that he doesn't believe Sly Cooper 5, or whatever this new installment may be called, will be announced at this time. Instead, he stated that it should come about at a date later on in 2022.

Perhaps the biggest reason why this new information from Baker is notable is because it corroborates a previous rumor that we had heard about in relation to Sly Cooper. Earlier this spring, another reputable video game insider shared similar details and stated that PlayStation wouldn't reveal anything related to Sly Cooper until the second half of 2022. Even though none of this is official just yet (and as such should be taken with a grain of salt), the fact that two different insiders are hearing roughly the same info about Sly Cooper bodes well for an announcement later in 2022. If such a reveal does end up taking place, we'll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.com when the time comes.

